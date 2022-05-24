TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

LYEL opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.