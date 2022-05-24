TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

