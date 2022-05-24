TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

