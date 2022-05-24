TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,172. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

