TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Pennant Group worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of 219.38 and a beta of 2.42.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.