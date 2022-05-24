TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

