TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,440 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 45.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Five Star Bancorp (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.