TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,721 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

