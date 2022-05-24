TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,600 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DICE Therapeutics worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,232,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

