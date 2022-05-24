TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,836 shares of company stock worth $1,895,856. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

