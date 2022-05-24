TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

