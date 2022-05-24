TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 786.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.