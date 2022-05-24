TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NetEase stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

