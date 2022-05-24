TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $7,283,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nordson by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

