TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,169 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

