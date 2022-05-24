TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,945 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.