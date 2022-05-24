TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,700 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $16,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Progress Software by 568.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $5,419,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

