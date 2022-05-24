TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

IS opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

