TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.87. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

