TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

