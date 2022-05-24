Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,267 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

HHC stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

