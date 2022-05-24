Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,496 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

FRPT opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $183.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

