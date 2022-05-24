Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 17,996 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 281,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Several analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NYSE:HESM opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

