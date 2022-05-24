Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,085 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

