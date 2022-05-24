Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,123 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 180,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.