Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

PACB opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

