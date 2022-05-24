Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $792,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

DOC stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

