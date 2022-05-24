Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $792,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

