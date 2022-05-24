Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

