Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $813,000 in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,097,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

