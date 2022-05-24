Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,731 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

