Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

