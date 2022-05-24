Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,653,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.