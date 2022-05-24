Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report $586.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $503.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

