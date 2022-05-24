TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.11

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.11 and traded as low as C$30.70. TELUS shares last traded at C$31.10, with a volume of 1,644,268 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.92.

The company has a market cap of C$42.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 108.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

