Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,038 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $192,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.