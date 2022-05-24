Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,047 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $193,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

