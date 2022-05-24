Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,047 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $193,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.