Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $86,689.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

