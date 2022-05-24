Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 3,569 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

