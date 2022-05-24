Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will post $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.76 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $18.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.