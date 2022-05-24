The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $40,502,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

BNS stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

