The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.86

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.86 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.24). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.09), with a volume of 51,361 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £455.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 876.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 742.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

