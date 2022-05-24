The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 3,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 28,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

