Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Tivity Health worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

