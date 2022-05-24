TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $834.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.