TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.55. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 859,015 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 821,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 436.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 360,696 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.