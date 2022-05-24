Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average is $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

