Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Tutor Perini worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

