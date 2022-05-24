U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $4.15. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USAU shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

