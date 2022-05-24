Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Unisys worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unisys by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

